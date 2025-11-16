Pakistan will respond firmly to any aggression, says Field Marshal Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has said that Pakistan is a peace-loving nation but will respond to any imposed war in the same decisive manner as it did in May.

Speaking at a luncheon hosted in honour of Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the Presidency, he said he performs his duties strictly according to Allah’s command and guidance.

Field Marshal Asim Munir stated that when a Muslim places trust in Allah, even a handful of dust thrown at the enemy can turn into a missile. He added that Allah granted Pakistan honour and victory during the conflict with India, saying such successes come only from Allah. “We are grateful to Allah for granting us victory,” he said.

When guests congratulated him on Pakistan’s recent achievements, he attributed all success to divine support. Reciting Quranic verses, he reminded attendees that true triumph for Muslims comes only with Allah’s help, citing the Battle of Uhud where, according to Islamic tradition, birds aided the Muslims.

After the meeting, Field Marshal Asim Munir bid farewell to King Abdullah II, and also briefly interacted with the British High Commissioner and the US Ambassador. President Asif Ali Zardari remarked on the occasion that Pakistan’s ties with the UK and US are as close as family relations.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, First Lady Bakhtawar Bhutto, and President Zardari also attended the gathering.

During Tuesday’s meeting, King Abdullah praised Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities and acknowledged the sacrifices made by the Pakistani nation and armed forces in the long war against terrorism. He also commended Pakistan’s military professionalism and its contribution to global peace.

King Abdullah II concluded his two-day official visit to Pakistan after holding a series of high-level meetings. Both countries agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation and signed several memorandums of understanding.

Upon his arrival, the Jordanian King received a grand welcome at the airport by President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, followed by a guard of honour at the Prime Minister’s House.