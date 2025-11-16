Mexico Gen-Z Protests: Over 100 injured amid violence over poor law and order, corruption

MEXICO CITY – The streets of Mexico City witnessed unprecedented anger over the weekend as thousands of young people rushed into the heart of the capital, bearing flags of a pirate skull symbol, chanting slogans againstthe death of slain mayor.

What began as a peaceful march quickly descended into chaos as metal fences were torn down outside the National Palace, teargas and fire extinguishers filled the air. It all triggered due to the assassination of Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez, the mayor of Uruapan, whose fight against local drug gangs had cost him his life.

🔴MEXICO 🇲🇽| Anger against the government amid widespread outrage over corruption and cartel violence. Thousands of citizens flooded the area around the Presidential Palace in Mexico City to protest the inaction of @Claudiashein's administration, especially after the murder…1/2 pic.twitter.com/WaWprLRwwK — Nanana365 (@nanana365media) November 16, 2025

🚨 Mexico protests update – Over 120 injured in clashes between protesters and riot police in Mexico city. Nearly 100 of them among injured are policemen. https://t.co/KbU8ysfIvN pic.twitter.com/xfEbi3xPzY — DefenseByte (@TheDefenseByte) November 16, 2025

For these protesters, the march was about more than politics, it was a call for justice, security, and recognition of a leader who dared to confront crime head-on. During unprecedented chaos, at least 120 people injured, mostly police officers.

Mexico City’s security chief reported that around 100 police officers suffered injuries, with dozens requiring hospital treatment for bruises and cuts. Some protesters were also injured during clashes with authorities. The march was sparked by outrage over assassination of Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez, mayor of Uruapan in Michoacán state, who was killed on November 1 after leading efforts against local drug trafficking gangs.

President Sheinbaum faced growing criticism over her handling of public security following several high-profile murders. In the days leading up to the protest, she accused right-wing parties of attempting to infiltrate Gen Z movement and of using social media bots to artificially boost attendance, suggesting the demonstrations were being influenced from abroad.

The protest attracted older opposition supporters in addition to the youth-led organizers, showing widespread anger with the current security policies. Despite the violence, many attendees stressed the need for stronger government action against crime.