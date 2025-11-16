Chinajoy To Make International Debut At Bridge Summit 2025

ABU DHABI – Asia’s largest gaming and digital entertainment expo, ChinaJoy, will hold its first-ever international edition at the upcoming BRIDGE Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi, marking a major milestone for the global gaming industry.

Announced on Sunday, the partnership brings China’s flagship gaming showcase to the UAE for the first time. The ChinaJoy Pavilion will be a central feature of the Summit’s Gaming Track, running from December 8 to 10 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

According to organisers, the Pavilion will host 19 exhibitors, including 12 leading companies such as Tencent Games, Game Science, 505 Games, Shenzhen Moyan Culture Media, MASS, Rich Flower, and UMINTON. It will also feature seven prominent gaming IPs, including Black Myth: Wukong, Delta Force, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, Tales of the Neon Sea, and Mercury Abbey.

The multi-zone showcase will present a wide range of entertainment offerings — from blockbuster PC and mobile titles to large-scale MMORPGs and acclaimed indie games. Exhibitors are expected to unveil new releases, share gameplay previews, and seek international partnerships for distribution and investment.

Beyond gaming software, the Pavilion will highlight the broader ChinaJoy ecosystem, including digital media studios, creative production houses, and merchandise brands, reflecting gaming’s influence on global pop culture, fashion, and entertainment.

The collaboration stemmed from a visit in August 2025, when a BRIDGE Summit delegation led by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of BRIDGE, attended ChinaJoy in Shanghai. Discussions with ChinaJoy founder Han Zhihai paved the way for the expo’s first global showcase.

Commenting on the development, BRIDGE Vice Chairman Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi said gaming had evolved into a “global economic engine” connecting media, film, technology, and the creator economy.

“Bringing ChinaJoy to the BRIDGE Summit is bringing the beating heart of Asia’s gaming industry to Abu Dhabi,” he said, adding that the initiative opens new opportunities for collaboration between China, the UAE, and global gaming leaders.

Running for more than two decades, ChinaJoy is widely regarded as Asia’s most influential platform for game publishers, developers, and tech innovators. Its annual Shanghai event attracts millions of visitors and is considered a key launchpad for new titles and gaming technologies.

BRIDGE Summit 2025 is expected to draw over 60,000 participants, 300 exhibitors, and 400 speakers across seven thematic tracks, including media, gaming, creator economy, marketing, music, picture, and technology. Organisers said the Summit aims to build a global platform for content creation, digital entertainment, and cross-industry collaboration.