ISLAMABAD – Superstar Russian fighter and internet sensation Islam Makhachev makes history at UFC 322, outclassing Australian fighter Jack Della Maddalena to claim Welterweight Crown at the UFC 322 main event.

Makhachev left Madison Square Garden as a two-division UFC champion. The Russian powerhouse dismantled Jack Della Maddalena in a performance that can only be described as masterful. From the opening bell, Makhachev imposed his will. Punishing calf kicks, unrelenting forward pressure, and suffocating ground control left the Australian challenger gasping.

ISLAM MAKHACHEV JUST PUT ON A MASTERCLASS. Defeats Jack Della Maddalena by UNANIMOUS DECISION — 50-45 across the board!

All rounds show brutal pattern as Islam pressed Della, delivering thunderous slams that echoed across the arena. On the feet, Della Maddalena was completely outmatched, even as Makhachev nearly landed a hook-to-head-kick combination previously used to knock out Alexander Volkanovski in 2023.

After five rounds of dominance, the judges handed unanimous 50-45 decision to Makhachev, crowning him the UFC welterweight champion. The victory made him the 11th fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two divisions and tied Anderson Silva’s record of 16 consecutive wins. He also became only the second fighter after B.J. Penn to hold both lightweight and welterweight belts.

Despite calls from lightweight champion Ilia Topuria for a future showdown, Makhachev remained unshaken, celebrating with both belts and declaring his strategy unstoppable. “All my opponents know this, and nobody can stop it,” he said, calmly walking off the octagon.

In co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko showcased nearly identical level of dominance, retaining her flyweight belt against Zhang Weili. Moving up from strawweight, Weili was repeatedly taken down and controlled from the top by Shevchenko, who confirmed she plans to remain active and face new challengers.

Makhachev competes as UFC welterweight champion. He is also a 2016 combat sambo world champion and a two-time Russian national champion at 74 kg (2014, 2016).

As of July 1, 2025, he is ranked #1 in the UFC lightweight division and #2 in the men’s pound-for-pound ranking.