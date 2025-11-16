Pakistan eye clean sweep against Sri Lanka in Third ODI today

RAWALPINDI – Men in Green are set to take field today at 2:30 PM in third and final One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with series already in their pocket.

Having dominated first two encounters, Green Shirts now have chance to complete a strong 3-0 clean sweep in front of their passionate home crowd. The second ODI saw Pakistan captain Babar Azam end an 807-day century drought, smashing an unbeaten 102 to guide Pakistan to a thrilling chase of 289 and secure a 2-0 lead.

With Shaheen Shah Afridi unavailable in that match, Salman Ali Agha led the team admirably, keeping Pakistan on track for series glory.

Now, all eyes will be on the home side as they aim to deliver another comprehensive performance and send Sri Lanka home without a single win. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be desperate to avoid a humiliating whitewash and end the series on a high note.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (captain), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Udara.