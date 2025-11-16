Jordan King Abdullah II visits Pakistan’s defence facilities, strengthening bilateral military ties

RAWALPINDI – Jordan King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein visited Global Industrial & Defence Solutions (GIDS) today, accompanied by Princess Salma bint Abdullah II and a delegation of Jordanian civil and military officials, said ISPR.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), along with senior officials, received the royal guests at the venue.

During the visit, His Majesty was briefed on the structure, capabilities, and product portfolio of GIDS, highlighting Pakistan’s advancements in indigenous defence production, technological innovation, and opportunities for bilateral defence cooperation with Jordan.

Following the GIDS visit, King Abdullah II toured the Tilla Field Firing Ranges, where he was joined by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Vugar Valeh oglu Mustafayev, Minister of Defence Industry of Azerbaijan.

The royal delegation witnessed a joint fire and manoeuvre exercise, showcasing multi-domain operations, including conventional and air firepower, coordinated manoeuvres, spectrum warfare capabilities, and multi-purpose drone deployments.

King Abdullah II lauded the professionalism, operational preparedness, and high training standards of the participating troops and aircrews. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the enduring friendship and trust between Pakistan and Jordan, noting the visit reflects both countries’ shared commitment to peace and development.

Field Marshal Asim Munir emphasized the strong defence partnership between Pakistan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to further military-to-military cooperation and promoting regional stability.

Earlier during the visit, King Abdullah II conferred upon the COAS the Order of the Military Merit of First Degree, in recognition of his exceptional service and contribution to strengthening military cooperation between the two nations.

King Abdullah II is on a two-day official visit to Pakistan, underscoring the historic bonds of fraternity and brotherhood between Pakistan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.