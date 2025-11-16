Bushra Bibi’s son Musa Maneka faces arrest for shooting domestic worker

ISLAMABAD – Musa Maneka, the younger son of affluent figures Khawar Maneka and Bushra Bibi, landed in hot waters as senior Civil Judge Masood Ahmed Faridi issued arrest warrant after he repeatedly failed to appear in court.

Musa now faces serious charges in shocking incident where he allegedly shot his domestic servant over minor household dispute in Pir Ghani area of Pakpattan on July 17, 2025.

The court ordered Pakpattan Saddar Police to apprehend Musa and produce him in court on November 19. According to eyewitnesses, the 18-year-old servant, Ali Bahadur, enraged Musa by removing bedsheets from his room without permission. In a terrifying outburst, Musa allegedly fired hand gun at Ali, striking him in the left knee and leaving the bullet lodged in his leg.

Witnesses claim that Musa then threatened other household staff, warning them they would face the same violent consequences if they tried to help the injured servant.

Local officials took him into custody, and recovered the weapon used in the shooting. Ali Bahadur, who served at the Maneka residence for two years and hails from Chak Alam Hatayka, was rushed to Pakpattan District Headquarters Hospital by Rescue 1122. A case has been registered at Saddar Police Station on the complaint of Ali’s father, Manzoor.

Musa Maneka is also a central figure in massive Rs113.1 million corruption investigation alongside his father Khawar Maneka and elder brother Ibrahim Maneka, who reportedly fled to Spain and been declared an absconder. The high-profile case has been under scrutiny by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) regional office for the past two years.