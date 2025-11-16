Latest

realme C85 Pro brings Power, Style to Pakistan with 7000mAh Battery, Guinness Record Toughness

By News Desk
10:55 am | Nov 16, 2025

KARACHI – Exciting news for smartphone fans as realme just unleashed C85 Pro in Pakistan, and it’s already shaking up the mid-range market with features that sound almost too good to be true.

Realme c85 Pro comes with a massive 7000mAh Titan Battery, the largest in its segment, promising all-day usage and then some. Forget charging anxiety, 45W fast charging fills your battery to 50% in just 30 minutes, and phone even doubles as a portable power bank with 10W reverse charging.

With 4000-nit Ultra Bright AMOLED Display, it’s brightest among 7000mAh battery phones. Whether you streaming in sunlight, gaming, or scrolling, visuals pop with stunning clarity, deep contrast, and buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rates.

C85 Pro laughs in the face of extreme conditions. With IP69 Pro water and dust resistance, this phone can survive submersion, high-pressure water jets, and harsh weather. So tough, in fact, that it earned a Guinness World Record™, making it one of the toughest phones ever tested!

Under the hood, the phone runs on the Snapdragon 685 (4G) processor, paired with AI Boost, intelligent task optimization, and a 5500+ mm² VC cooling system—ensuring blazing-fast performance for gaming, multitasking, and daily apps. Its 50MP AI camera captures professional-grade photos, while AI-driven editing makes creativity effortless.

And yes, it’s as stylish as it is strong. The feather-light design comes in eye-catching Parrot Purple and Peacock Green, complete with a mesmerizing Breathing Light around the camera ring for notifications, calls, and charging alerts.

With its unmatched battery life, brightest display, and indestructible build, the realme C85 Pro is not just a phone, it’s a lifestyle statement for those who live boldly, ride freely, and never slow down.

The device is available nationwide, with first sales kicking off on November 15, 2025.

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

