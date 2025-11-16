realme C85 Pro brings Power, Style to Pakistan with 7000mAh Battery, Guinness Record Toughness

KARACHI – Exciting news for smartphone fans as realme just unleashed C85 Pro in Pakistan, and it’s already shaking up the mid-range market with features that sound almost too good to be true.

Realme c85 Pro comes with a massive 7000mAh Titan Battery, the largest in its segment, promising all-day usage and then some. Forget charging anxiety, 45W fast charging fills your battery to 50% in just 30 minutes, and phone even doubles as a portable power bank with 10W reverse charging.

With 4000-nit Ultra Bright AMOLED Display, it’s brightest among 7000mAh battery phones. Whether you streaming in sunlight, gaming, or scrolling, visuals pop with stunning clarity, deep contrast, and buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rates.

C85 Pro laughs in the face of extreme conditions. With IP69 Pro water and dust resistance, this phone can survive submersion, high-pressure water jets, and harsh weather. So tough, in fact, that it earned a Guinness World Record™, making it one of the toughest phones ever tested!

Under the hood, the phone runs on the Snapdragon 685 (4G) processor, paired with AI Boost, intelligent task optimization, and a 5500+ mm² VC cooling system—ensuring blazing-fast performance for gaming, multitasking, and daily apps. Its 50MP AI camera captures professional-grade photos, while AI-driven editing makes creativity effortless.

And yes, it’s as stylish as it is strong. The feather-light design comes in eye-catching Parrot Purple and Peacock Green, complete with a mesmerizing Breathing Light around the camera ring for notifications, calls, and charging alerts.

With its unmatched battery life, brightest display, and indestructible build, the realme C85 Pro is not just a phone, it’s a lifestyle statement for those who live boldly, ride freely, and never slow down.

The device is available nationwide, with first sales kicking off on November 15, 2025.