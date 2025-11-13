Karachi Video Game Streamer Levels up His Setup with Temu Finds

A 26-year-old advertising agency creative lead turned to the global marketplace for professional-grade gaming equipment that gave his YouTube streams a more polished look.

Umair Siddiqui during a live-streamed gaming session from his home studio.

Karachi native Umair Siddiqui is a popular gaming YouTuber with a loyal and growing fan base to his high-stakes first-person shooter (FPS) live streams.

The 26-year-old, who has already amassed a following of over 30,000 across YouTube and Twitch for streaming games such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, is now aiming to expand his professional reach and audience engagement.

To achieve this next-level growth, the seasoned gamer turned to the global e-commerce platform Temu to upgrade his gaming setup, purchasing a high-performance mouse with quick-response keys, a mechanical keyboard, and noise-cancelling headphones.

“I needed gear that could keep up with my skills. Temu offered the kind of choice I couldn’t find locally,” said Umair. “Everything I needed, from pro-grade equipment to small setup tools, was available with detailed reviews and specifications. It made upgrading simple and affordable.”

Umair upgraded his streaming setup for a better audience experience and visuals.

The popularity of FPS games has surged in recent years. According to industry data, nearly 28% of all live-streamed gaming content fell within the FPS genre, making it the most-watched category worldwide.

Viewers collectively spent more than 1.2 billion hours watching FPS game streams across platforms — a trend that Umair, who is a creative lead at an advertising agency, hopes to capitalise on.

To enhance the audience experience, he also upgraded his streaming setup by purchasing a high-definition camera, professional lighting, and neon wall decorations, all sourced from Temu.

The changes have elevated his broadcasts, giving his channel a more polished, professional look. “Fans started commenting that the visuals looked clearer and more professional,” he said. “It motivated me to stream more consistently.”

These efforts and improved setups are starting to pay off, with his broadcasts now generating revenue.

Umair believes that platforms like Temu that make professional equipment readily available for all, have made it possible for anyone to turn a hobby into something bigger.

“With passion, consistency, and the right setup, anyone can share their creativity with the world.”