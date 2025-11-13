Update on price of Punjab T-Cash card for Speedo, Metro and Orange Line services

LAHORE – The Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMA) has officially clarified that the government-approved price of the T-Cash card, which is used to pay fares for electric buses, orange line and other public transport services, in various cities, remains unchanged at Rs130.

The authority issued a statement on Thursday, addressing recent rumors circulating about an increase in the card’s price.

It said no new charges have been added to the T-Cash card, and neither the authority nor the Transport Department has introduced any price hikes.

In its statement, the PMA explained that the total cost of the T-Cash card consists of Rs130 for the card itself, along with an additional Rs130 for the TCS home delivery service and Rs15 as an online platform service charge.

These additional charges, the PMA clarified, are for the convenience of passengers and do not constitute a price increase for the card itself.

The PMA further elaborated that the TCS home delivery option has been introduced to facilitate passengers, as the previous system of distributing cards at stations has been discontinued. This change comes as part of the expansion of the system to several cities, in anticipation of a rise in passenger numbers.

Additionally, the T-Cash card can now be used on electric buses (EV buses), which are currently operational in cities like Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Jhelum, Sahiwal, and Gujar Khan, among others.

The Punjab Mass Transit Authority reiterated that the T-Cash card’s base price of Rs. 130 has not been altered, and the total amount paid by users includes only delivery and online processing service charges, which should not be considered as a price hike.