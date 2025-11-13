Field Marshal Asim Munir plays key role in convincing Sri Lankan Team to continue Pakistan Tour

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir personally intervened to ensure that Sri Lankan cricket team would continue its tour of Pakistan after deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad, which killed 12 and injured 36.

Interior Minister and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi confirmed this development, saying Asim Munir directly spoke with Sri Lanka’s defence officials, assuring them of the highest level of security.

The shocking attack occurred just hours before first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, prompting fears that the visiting team might abandon the tour. Initially, several Sri Lankan players requested to return home, citing safety concerns. However, after intense discussions with Pakistani authorities and encouragement from their own President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the team bravely decided to stay.

PCB chief Pakistan Army, Rangers, and Islamabad police are now providing security comparable to that of state guests.

Cricket Board rescheduled the remaining ODIs to November 14 and 16 and moved a T20I tri-nation series, including Zimbabwe, from Lahore to Rawalpindi, running from November 18–29. Zimbabwe’s team has already arrived in the country.

Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed it is coordinating closely with Pakistani authorities and will send replacements if any player leaves, ensuring the tour continues uninterrupted. The courageous decision by the visiting team underscores their commitment to the sport, even in the face of terror.