Sri Lanka cricket orders players to complete Pakistan tour

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board has instructed its players to complete their tour of Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the board, several Sri Lankan players had expressed security concerns in Pakistan. The board assured the players that security arrangements are being coordinated with the PCB, emphasizing that the safety of the team and staff is the top priority.

The Sri Lankan board stated that the team will continue the Pakistan tour as per the schedule. Any player or staff member who returns to Sri Lanka prematurely will face formal action, and replacement players will be sent if necessary.

Earlier, the Sri Lankan team had requested to cut short the tour during the ODI series and the tri-nation T20 series in Pakistan.

The second match of the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played tomorrow in Rawalpindi.