Senate passes further Amendments to 27th Constitutional Amendment with 2/3 majority

ISLAMABAD – Senate approved more amendments to 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill with two-thirds majority, marking another major step in the government’s constitutional reform agenda.

A total of 64 members voted in favor, while 4 opposed the bill during the session chaired by Deputy Chairman Syedal Nasser. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar presented revised text of constitutional amendment, which was approved clause by clause.

After Senate voting, Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani announced passage of bill with required constitutional majority. He informed house that the National Assembly had made certain changes to the version previously passed by Senate and returned the bill for final approval.

National Assembly also passed amendment with a majority. Under the newly approved text, four clauses from the Senate’s earlier version have been deleted, three amended, and one new clause added.

What changes have been made in the revised amendments?

Current Chief Justice will continue to be recognized as the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

President, Auditor General, and Chief Election Commissioner will take their oaths before the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Upon retirement of the current Chief Justice, the senior-most judge among the Chief Justices of the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court will assume the title of Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The government required at least 64 votes in the Senate to secure the amendment’s passage, a threshold it successfully met, ensuring smooth approval of one of its key constitutional initiatives.