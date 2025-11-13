Pakistan Takes Lead at Riyadh’s 7th International HR & Manpower Exhibition

RIYADH – Pakistan marked a significant milestone at the 7th International Human Resource and Manpower Exhibition in Riyadh, taking a leading role among participating countries and showcasing its skilled workforce on a prominent global platform.

Pakistan was given the main Pavilion, where federal institutions and provincial governments—most notably Punjab and Balochistan—set up dedicated booths for the first time in the recorded history of Riyadh’s exhibitions. Their participation signalled a growing provincial footprint in overseas labour markets. Several Pakistani recruitment agencies also took part, presenting their services to international employers.

The Pakistan Pavilion was inaugurated by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Farooq, alongside Muhammad Aamir Jaan, Executive Director of NAVTTC. Senior officials, including DG TEVTA Aamer Aziz and Muhammad Saleem of SDED, attended the ceremony, underscoring Pakistan’s strengthened representation.

The Community Welfare Section of the Embassy, led by Community Welfare Attaché-1 Sayed Aziz, CWA-2 Jannat Hussain Nekokara, and CWA-3 Najam Nawaz Saqib, managed the Pavilion. Their coordination earned appreciation from visitors and dignitaries alike for presenting Pakistan’s manpower potential professionally and effectively.

A high-profile discussion forum held at the Riyadh International Exhibition and Convention Hall brought together diplomats from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Sri Lanka and other countries. The dialogue focused on global labour demand, expatriate welfare, and collaborative solutions for improving recruitment standards.

Speaking at the event, DG NAVTTC Aamir Jaan highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to providing skilled manpower, while Ambassador Ahmed Farooq reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to support Saudi Arabia’s evolving labour market needs.

A personal highlight for the writer came when Dr. Namath Ullah Bhuiyan, Senior Secretary at Bangladesh’s Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment, presented him with a pen—an acknowledgement of the role of journalism in shaping narratives and fostering understanding.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the Punjab government’s Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Department (SDED) hosted a Meet & Greet event at Riyadh’s Narcissus Hotel. The gathering brought together Saudi companies and Pakistani manpower importers, and was attended by Chairperson CM Punjab Task Force on Skills Development MPA Adnan Afzal Chatha, Ambassador Farooq, and visiting dignitaries. The event helped open new avenues for bilateral cooperation.

Pakistan’s strong presence at the exhibition, coupled with active participation from Punjab and Balochistan, marked what officials described as a “new chapter” in the country’s international manpower outreach. The event not only showcased Pakistan’s skilled workforce but also strengthened diplomatic, commercial and cultural linkages with the Kingdom.

Officials noted that the exhibition reaffirmed Pakistan’s historic role in Saudi Arabia’s labour market while pointing toward a more dynamic and forward-looking partnership in the years ahead.