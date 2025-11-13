President Zardari Signs 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill into Law

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari has officially signed the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill, after its approval by both houses of Parliament.

With the President’s assent, the bill now becomes part of Pakistan’s Constitution. It said Constitution (Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2025 is assented to, as advised by the Prime Minister, at Para-5 of the Summary.

The passage of amendment marks a key legislative milestone in history of South Asian nation, reflecting consensus among lawmakers on the proposed changes.

The 27th Constitutional Amendment was initially passed by Senate this week, and was approved by the National Assembly yesterday with some revisions, mainly concerning the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP). The bill was returned to the Senate today to consider these changes. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar explained that the current CJP would serve until retirement, after which the senior-most judge among the Supreme Court and the proposed Federal Constitutional Court would assume the post. The amendment also empowers the CJP to administer oaths to the president, chief election commissioner, and auditor general, and strengthens Article 6 to prevent any court from validating the abrogation of the Constitution.

The amendment faced criticism from opposition parties, particularly PTI and JUI-F, who raised concerns over alleged defections and party-line violations. PTI claimed that lawmakers who voted in favor of the bill against party directives could be disqualified under Article 63-A. Law Minister Tarar clarified that formal procedures, including hearings at the Election Commission, must be followed before any disqualification.

Despite protests, 27th Constitutional Amendment was passed with the required majorities 64 votes in the Senate and 234 in the National Assembly. The amendment introduces Federal Constitutional Court, modifies military leadership structures, and fulfills long-standing coalition promises to establish constitutional courts.