vivo V60 5G is now Available in “Berry Purple”, A Bold New Expression of Style and Innovation

LAHORE – Building on the success of its acclaimed V60 smartphone, vivo has unveiled a fresh new color variant Berry Purple, a vibrant addition that perfectly blends elegance with youthful energy. While retaining all the powerful imaging capabilities, performance, and design excellence of the V60, this new edition introduces a refreshing aesthetic designed to inspire creativity and individuality.

Co-engineered with ZEISS, the vivo V60 continues to redefine portrait photography with professional-grade imaging features, a sleek quad-curved design, and an ultra-durable build. Strengthening its connection with audiences, vivo’s partnership with Atif Aslam as the V Series ambassador reflects the brand’s commitment to style, innovation, and artistic expression.

Vivo V60 continues to uphold ZEISS Optical Standards, featuring a 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera, 50MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera, and 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera. With five versatile focal lengths (23mm to 100mm) and advanced features like AI Four-Season Portrait and Aura Light Portrait, users can capture emotional, lifelike portraits across diverse settings. Ultra-clear 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras adds further creative depth.

The new Berry Purple finish complements the V60’s elegant Equal-Depth Quad Curved Screen, offering an immersive viewing experience with ultra-slim bezels and graceful curvature on all four sides. The color’s gradient tones reflect sophistication with a playful twist, appealing to users who value both performance and personality.

V60’s sleek body design remains a testament to vivo’s craftsmanship durable, lightweight, and built for comfort. Its minimalist Star Trail Camera module maintains a clean and cohesive look, while the vivid new hue adds a striking dimension to the V Series lineup.

Engineered for endurance, the V60 features Diamond Shield Glass, IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, and innovative One-Tap Water Ejection and Dust Removal features. A massive 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery with 90W FlashCharge ensures all-day power and extended battery health. The Snapdragon® 7 Gen 4 chipset, 12GB + 12GB Extended RAM, and Ultra Large VC Smart Cooling System deliver a smooth and reliable performance across gaming, photography, and multitasking.

vivo V60 Berry Purple will be available across Pakistan in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants at prices of Rs. 149,999 and Rs. 159,999 respectively. As with all vivo devices, the V60 Berry Purple comes with a one-year warranty, 15-day free replacement, and 6-month accessory warranty. It is PTA approved and compatible with all mobile networks across Pakistan. Zong 4G users can enjoy 12GB of free mobile internet by inserting their SIM card into Slot 1 (2GB/month for 6 months).