Currency Rates in Pakistan – Open Market US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal Rates – 16 Nov 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s currency exchange market remains stable across major international currencies, with US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound continuing to dominate trading activity.

According to the latest market rates, US Dollar was being bought at Rs281.35 and sold at Rs281.65, showing minimal fluctuation.

Euro (EUR) remained firm, with buying set at Rs332.2 and selling at Rs335.7, while the British Pound (GBP) continued to trade at higher levels, posted at Rs381 for buying and Rs384 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE Dirham (AED) traded at Rs76.8 (buying) and Rs77.8 (selling), whereas the Saudi Riyal (SAR) stood at Rs75.65 and Rs76.25, respectively.