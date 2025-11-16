Latest

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Open Market US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal Rates – 16 Nov 2025

By News Desk
9:11 am | Nov 16, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s currency exchange market remains stable across major international currencies, with US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound continuing to dominate trading activity.

According to the latest market rates, US Dollar was being bought at Rs281.35 and sold at Rs281.65, showing minimal fluctuation.

Euro (EUR) remained firm, with buying set at Rs332.2 and selling at Rs335.7, while the British Pound (GBP) continued to trade at higher levels, posted at Rs381 for buying and Rs384 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE Dirham (AED) traded at Rs76.8 (buying) and Rs77.8 (selling), whereas the Saudi Riyal (SAR) stood at Rs75.65 and Rs76.25, respectively.

Currency Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.35 281.65
Euro EUR 332.2 335.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 381 384
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.65 76.25
Australian Dollar AUD 185.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747 754.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.65 212.65
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 43.1 43.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.09 3.18
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.1 923.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.55 67.15
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.1 158.1
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.3 27.6
Omani Riyal OMR 731.55 739.05
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.4 77.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.2 222
Swedish Krona SEK 29.15 29.45
Swiss Franc CHF 346.1 348.85
Thai Baht THB 8.5 8.65
   
