G20 formally welcomes African Union as permanent member

03:24 PM | 9 Sep, 2023
G20 formally welcomes African Union as permanent member
Source: G20 (Facebook)

NEW DELHI – African Union, a regional bloc consisting of 55 member states located on the continent of Africa, has formally joined the Group of Twenty, G20, at the ongoing summit in New Delhi, India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is presiding of the summit, invited the African Union’s representative to take the seat as permanent member during his opening remarks.

“It was in the spirit of 'Sabka Saath' that India proposed permanent membership for the African Union in the G-20. I believe that we all agree on this proposal,” he said.

“With your consent, before we proceed with further proceedings, I invite the Chairperson of the African Union to take their place as a permanent member of the G-20,” Modi announced.

Modi in his remarks also said that he as the President of the G-20 invites the entire world to come together and, first and foremost, transform this global trust deficit into global trust and confidence.

The Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. It plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

India holds the Presidency of the G20 from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023.

Modi govt's latest move ahead of G20 summit triggers speculations about change of India's name

