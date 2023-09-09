Police in action after girl bikers show off wheelie on Dubai roads

DUBAI – The Dubai police have summoned a group of women motorcyclists who were spotted performing dangerous stunts on various roads of the city.

The police shared the development on social media platform X where they also posted the video of the girls who can be seen recklessly riding motorbikes on roads.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, confirmed that the Dubai Traffic Police's patrol summoned a group of girls after a video went viral on social media showed their involvement in reckless motorcycle riding and performing dangerous stunts on the streets of the emirate.

He added, "These dangerous actions included riding without holding the handlebars, standing on the motorcycle, and riding on one wheel, posing a serious threat to their safety and the safety of other road users. Moreover, one of the motorcyclists concealed the number plate of the motorcycle, believing that this action would help her evade legal consequences."

Maj. Gen. Al Mazroui highlighted that, following the investigation, the motorcyclists were identified and summoned to the General Department of Traffic, where they admitted to engaging in such behavior on multiple occasions.

He further emphasised that the motorcyclists' aggressive behavior resulted in the confiscation of their motorcycles and issuing several traffic violations.

He explained that by the Federal Traffic Law, such violations incur a fine of AED 2,000 and 23 traffic points, along with a 60-day vehicle impoundment. In addition to the Decree No. 30 of 2023, concerning traffic violations and vehicle impoundment, penalises reckless drivers who pose a threat to their own safety and the safety of others and imposes a AED 50,000 fine against releasing the impounded vehicle.