Police in action after girl bikers show off wheelie on Dubai roads

DUBAI – The Dubai police have summoned a group of women motorcyclists who were spotted performing dangerous stunts on various roads of the city.
The police shared the development on social media platform X where they also posted the video of the girls who can be seen recklessly riding motorbikes on roads.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, confirmed that the Dubai Traffic Police's patrol summoned a group of girls after a video went viral on social media showed their involvement in reckless motorcycle riding and performing dangerous stunts on the streets of the emirate.
He added, "These dangerous actions included riding without holding the handlebars, standing on the motorcycle, and riding on one wheel, posing a serious threat to their safety and the safety of other road users. Moreover, one of the motorcyclists concealed the number plate of the motorcycle, believing that this action would help her evade legal consequences."
#DubaiPolice Summon Female Motorcyclists for Reckless Riding.
Maj. Gen. Al Mazroui highlighted that, following the investigation, the motorcyclists were identified and summoned to the General Department of Traffic, where they admitted to engaging in such behavior on multiple occasions.
He further emphasised that the motorcyclists' aggressive behavior resulted in the confiscation of their motorcycles and issuing several traffic violations.
He explained that by the Federal Traffic Law, such violations incur a fine of AED 2,000 and 23 traffic points, along with a 60-day vehicle impoundment. In addition to the Decree No. 30 of 2023, concerning traffic violations and vehicle impoundment, penalises reckless drivers who pose a threat to their own safety and the safety of others and imposes a AED 50,000 fine against releasing the impounded vehicle.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 9, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|323.8
|327
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.5
|383.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.5
|86.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.3
|824.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228.8
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.04
|44.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|995.05
|1004.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.54
|182.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.8
|346.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,185.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,835 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 189,932.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
