Faryal Mehmood says #MeToo movement brought change in male actors

Faryal Mehmood recently graced the stage as a guest on Momin Saqib's captivating live-audience talk show, "Had Kar Di." In this engaging interview, Faryal delved into her journey within the Pakistani television and film industry, shedding light on her life after her last project, "Raqeeb Se," back in 2021.

When confronted with a question regarding her previous comments about men in the industry exhibiting questionable intentions, Faryal took the opportunity to offer an insightful update. She eloquently stated that her subsequent experiences had illuminated a universal truth: men, regardless of their profession or location, sometimes display such behaviour. Inappropriate conduct, she emphasized, transcends the boundaries of the entertainment industry.

The perceptive host concurred with her viewpoint, acknowledging that the issue of misconduct among men is not restricted to any specific locale or industry. Faryal, known for her role in "Gustakh," went on to share her observations regarding the positive impact of the #MeToo Movement on Pakistani actors.

She remarked, "Since the advent of the MeToo Movement, I've witnessed a significant transformation in male actors. They now treat us with a heightened sense of respect and affection. It's as if the problem never existed."

Faryal also offered her thoughts on the societal dynamics at play, asserting, "We reside in a profoundly manipulative society." She shared a personal anecdote from her childhood, recalling a time when her unchecked aggression led to an unfortunate incident where she inadvertently broke a school peer's ribs during a physical altercation. Candidly, she admitted to her past struggles with anger management. She reflected on how she has redirected her youthful physical expressions of anger into mental fortitude, emphasizing the necessity of strategic thinking when confronting manipulative forces, such as the complex landscape of Pakistani society, which she found to be particularly draining.

On the work front, Mehmood's latest works include Kambakht, Sorry: A Love Story, and Half Fry.