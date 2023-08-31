Search

Faryal Mehmood spotted vacationing in Europe

Maheen Khawaja 07:55 PM | 31 Aug, 2023
Faryal Mehmood spotted vacationing in Europe
Lollywood diva Faryal Mehmood has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time and this time around, the fashionista left her fans awestruck with adorable photos from her latest vacation.

Dropping major fashion goals, the Daasi star is quite a globetrotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof.

Taking to Instagram, the Raqeeb Se star shared multiple photos of her enjoying food and visiting historical places. She also posed at the most picturesque sights in Portugal and Italy.

She also took to her Instagram stories to give her fans a glimpse of her chic outfits and more picturesque sights in Italy.

On the work front, Mehmood's latest works include Kambakht, Sorry: A Love Story, and Half Fry.

