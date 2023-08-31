Pakistan embassy in UAE honours boxing hero Taimoor Khan for winning Asian championship

DUBAI – Pakistan Consulate Dubai organized an event to congratulate Pakistani Boxer Taimoor Khan on his victory in Asian Boxing Federation Heavyweight Championship.

Ambassador Faisal Tirmizi paid tribute to Taimoor Khan on his success and encouraged him to continue his efforts by raising country’s flag high .

The ambassador underscored that young athletes like Taimoor Khan and Arshad Nadeem are pride of Pakistan.

In May this year, Pakistani professional boxer Taimoor Khan knocked out his opponent and clinched the title of Asia heavyweight title of the World Boxing Council.

Khan, the undefeated Asian heavyweight boxing champion, made a historic moment for Pakistan as he appears as a first heavyweight boxer who competes for the continental champion title.

The pro boxer got his victory by knocking out his Thai opponent Panya Chomphoophuang at the Space Plus Night Club located. The game was dubbed ‘Explosive Power’, and it added more feathers to cap of the Pakistani boxer.

Taimoor, who is known by his ring name The Diamond Boy, dominated the game from the start and slammed his opponent in the second round. His triumph helped him get impressive figures of 8-0, with seven knockouts.