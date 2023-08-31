Search

Pakistan

Lahore’s DSP booked for drugs smuggling through drones

08:28 PM | 31 Aug, 2023
Lahore’s DSP booked for drugs smuggling through drones
LAHORE – The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has registered a first information report (FIR) against a senior Punjab police officer for his alleged involved in cross-border smuggling using drones. 

Lahore DIG (Investigation) Imran Kishwar has also confirmed the development, saying a high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter from all aspects. 

Lahore SSP Internal Accountability (IAB) Tauqeer Naeem would head the committee while SP Crime Record Officer Aftab Phularwan and a DSP would be part of the investigation team. 

Reports said the ANF Lahore has registered the case against DSP Mazhar Iqbal and four other policemen under section 9C and others for alleged drug smuggling. 

DSP Mazhar is still at large as raids are being conducted to arrest him amid fears that he might have flown abroad. 

The ANF had launched the investigation in July this year after a couple of drones, carrying drugs worth millions of rupees, crashed in agricultural fields in Hadiara area and Kahna town of Lahore.

When the drone fell into the fields, locals informed the police about the incident. Police said five packets filled with heroine powder and drone were confiscated and handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation.

