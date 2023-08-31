Search

Introducing AI's latest application — Talk with Jesus

Noor Fatima 09:00 PM | 31 Aug, 2023
Source: Oddity Central

Talking to God just became easier! Thanks to Artificial Intelligence, strengthening your bond with your Creator is becoming so much more "convenient".

In a mind-blowing new invention, 'Text with Jesus', a new instant messaging application powered by ChatGPT has been introduced to allow users to chat with Jesus Christ and other biblical figures impersonated by the popular artificial intelligence program.

The software application is created by Cat Loaf Software, an app-development company in Los Angeles, and features a plethora of biblical characters, from “Jesus to Judas and the rest of the apostles, and even First Testament protagonists like Ruth, Job, and Abraham’s nephew, Lot,” according to media outlets. Surprisingly, you can even chat with Satan.

Stéphane Peter, the programme developer and the CEO of Cat Loaf Software, described Text with Jesus as just ‘another way to explore Scripture."

“I updated it so it can speak more like a regular person and ensured it didn’t forget that it’s supposed to get stuff from the Bible,” Peter commented on the application. “It’s a constant trick to find the right balance.”

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

