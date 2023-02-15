Karachi teen ‘kidnapped’ by online ludo game friend

KARACHI – A 13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by a man who had become his friend while playing an online ludo game, claimed victim’s parents.

Police have registered a case under kidnapping sections on a complaint filed by the teenager’s father who is resident of the Shah Faisal Colony.

The complainant said his daughter became a friend of a person named Abdullah through the online game, adding that the girl disappeared on Feb 13 night. He claimed Abdullah had abducted her with the help of his Karachi-based relatives. The father of the teenage girl claimed the suspect had planned to take her daughter to Kuwait from Rawalpindi.

After registering the case, police have launched an investigation and obtained the CCTV footage of her house.

Shah Faisal Colony Police Station SHO Muhammad Ali Marwat told media that the girl can be seen coming out of her house and then waving hands in the camera in the CCTV video. A bike rider, who took away the girl, can also be seen in the video, he said.

The police officer said raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects.