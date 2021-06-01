Woman gang-raped by 25 men after being lured by Facebook friend in Indian state

NEW DELHI – A woman from an Indian state was allegedly lured into a forest by her Facebook friend and was sexually assaulted by a group of 25 men in early May.

Reports in Indian media stated that the victim was allegedly kidnapped before getting gang-raped in a forest in Haryana – a North Indian state.

The incident came into light more than a week after the victim faced the heinous assault. She approached the law enforcers of the Hasanpur police station almost 9 days after the crime when she eventually gathered the strength to narrate her worst nightmare.

The case was lodged against the main accused that is identified as Sagar from Dehradun, has been now under police custody.

The victim’s complaint stated that the victim befriended the accused on Facebook the accused some time ago. The man later asked her to meet him in Palwal and when she arrived at the spot, the group of Sagar joined them

The gang forcibly took the girl to the woods where they sexually assaulted her for more than a day and later they dumped her near the scrap godown at Badarpur after she lost her consciousness.

The women also alleged the scrap dealer for sexual assault. She also mentioned that Sagar threatened her not to approach the police.

A police official while speaking with an Indian news outlet told that the survivor hailed from Uttarakhand and was living in the country’s capital for her job. Sagar, on the pretext of taking the victim to his house, took her to a secluded place from where he group of men gang-raped her’.

The officer further added that a manhunt has been launched by cops to apprehend other accused. And further probe into the matter is underway.