Minal Khan joins Ahsan Mohsin Ikram at Karachi racetrack (VIDEO)
Pakistan's celebrity couple Minal Khan and beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have sealed the deal for quite some time as the engaged couple spend a lot together and had their Baat Paki celebration recently.
The couple never shies away from dropping pictures from their private love life which is adored by the fans. This time around, Minal was spotted assisting her fiance on the Karachi racetrack.
Turning to his Instagram handle, Ahsan also shared a sneak peek of himself driving a racecar at Omni Karting Circuit. Pumped with adrenaline, the car enthusiast had the time of his life with his lady love.
"Rock and roll time !! ", the 28-year-old wrote.
On the other hand, the Jalan star also posted some adorable pictures of the duo on her Instagram handle.
Earlier, Minal got engaged to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in a simple ceremony on May 18 in Karachi. The couple had confirmed they’re seeing each other in November, after Khan's 22nd birthday.
