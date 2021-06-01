Areeba Habib and Ekta Kapoor's sweet Instagram exchange wins hearts

Breaking barriers and complimenting the artist of a neighbouring country seems pretty challenging but Areeba Habib's kind exchange of words with producer-director Ekta Kapoor is proof of goodwill.

Showering compliments, the Koi Chank Rakh star praised Indian director Ekta Kapoor for her web series Broken but Beautiful and the interaction amongst the two gorgeous ladies is winning hearts on the internet.

The Jalan star took to her Instagram handle as she lauded the Hindi romance web series Broken But Beautiful, specifically showering compliments on Kapoor for her craft and actor Sidharth Shukla.

"Next level, must watch," she posted, snapping a picture of the subtitles as she finished watching the show.

Reciprocating the love, Ekta expressed gratitude for Areeba's public display of encouragement despite the political tension escalating among the two countries

"Aadaab, thank you for the love across the border," she acknowledged.

Broken But Beautiful is a 2018 Hindi romance web series, created by Ekta Kapoor. The series revolves around love, heartbreaks and never-ending romance between two individuals.