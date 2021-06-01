Areeba Habib and Ekta Kapoor's sweet Instagram exchange wins hearts
Web Desk
02:08 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
Areeba Habib and Ekta Kapoor's sweet Instagram exchange wins hearts
Share

Breaking barriers and complimenting the artist of a neighbouring country seems pretty challenging but Areeba Habib's kind exchange of words with producer-director Ekta Kapoor is proof of goodwill.

Showering compliments, the Koi Chank Rakh star praised Indian director Ekta Kapoor for her web series Broken but Beautiful and the interaction amongst the two gorgeous ladies is winning hearts on the internet.

The Jalan star took to her Instagram handle as she lauded the Hindi romance web series Broken But Beautiful, specifically showering compliments on Kapoor for her craft and actor Sidharth Shukla.

"Next level, must watch," she posted, snapping a picture of the subtitles as she finished watching the show.

Reciprocating the love, Ekta expressed gratitude for Areeba's public display of encouragement despite the political tension escalating among the two countries

"Aadaab, thank you for the love across the border," she acknowledged.

Broken But Beautiful is a 2018 Hindi romance web series, created by Ekta Kapoor. The series revolves around love, heartbreaks and never-ending romance between two individuals.

Areeba Habib apologizes to Zara Noor Abbas for ... 12:14 PM | 14 Apr, 2018

LAHORE - Zara Noor Abbas was unapologetic with her ramp walk on the night of FPW'18. She was fierce and amazing to us ...

More From This Category
Dubai residents can get Pakistani mangoes ...
03:09 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
Video of Rashid Khan singing 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' ...
02:31 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
Minal Khan joins Ahsan Mohsin Ikram at Karachi ...
01:39 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
ISPR set to launch Pakistan's biggest military ...
06:25 PM | 31 May, 2021
Hira Mani's dance video with her brothers goes ...
04:53 PM | 31 May, 2021
Azhar Ali advises Babar Azam to get married
09:20 PM | 31 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dubai residents can get Pakistani mangoes delivered in a Lamborghini
03:09 PM | 1 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr