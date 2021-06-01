Video of Rashid Khan singing 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' goes viral
02:31 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
Pakistan entertainment has given a league of timeless classic stories that have swept the audience off their feet. The phenomenal Meray Paas Tum Ho enjoyed the status of royalty considering its unmatched popularity in the country along with the star-studded cast.

Despite ending a year ago and leaving the drama buffs dismayed at the finale, the romantic tragic saga's ost struck a chord in the heart of the admirers.

The latest addition in MPTH ost's massive fan following is Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan who sang the beautiful song.

While the video is from last year, it started doing rounds on social media recently as it spread like wildfire.

Ahmer Najeeb Satti shared the video on Twitter, tagging actor Humayun Saeed, who played the protagonist on the show.

The superstar Humayun Saeed was quick to notice the video and he replied whilst appreciating Rashid's voice as he retweeted "Good voice Rashid" with a smiley face.

As for the general public, they were all flabbergasted by the cricketer's voice and they showered him with lots of love and praises. People were so mesmerised by the spinner's vocal talent that they joked that initially, they thought Khan was lip-syncing to the original track.

Last month, Lahore Qalandars confirmed Khan, who was recognised as ICC's T20I player of the decade, will be available for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 matches that will be played in Abu Dhabi. 

Lahore Qalandars are hopeful the Afghan leg spinner's availability will help them fill the void after the unavailability of Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan.

