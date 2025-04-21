PIA opens gateway to Baku with new direct flight from Lahore; full details here

LAHORE – Travel to Azerbaijan from Pakistan just got easier as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) inaugurated its first direct flight from Lahore to capital city Baku.

The maiden flight, PK-159, departed from Allama Iqbal International Airport after send-off ceremony attended by key dignitaries, including the Defence Minister, DG Aviation, and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan.

Minister and aviation officials attended cake-cutting ceremony, celebrating milestone. A total of 174 passengers boarded the maiden flight, in what is said to be a strong initial demand for new route.

The national air carrier also announced two weekly flights will operate between Lahore and Baku as part of its broader plan to expand services into Central Asia and improve accessibility for travelers.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan is also offering online e-visa facility for a specified fee, streamlining the process for prospective visitors. This new route is expected to foster stronger tourism and economic ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, while offering travelers more convenient access to one of the region’s most exciting destinations.

Pakistanis visit Baku due to its easy e-visa process, affordability, cultural familiarity, and a mix of modern and historic attractions. The city of around 2.5 million offers safe and clean environment, and is just a short flight away from Pakistan.

Its rising popularity on social media and beautiful architecture, like the Flame Towers and Old City, make it an appealing destination for families, couples, and solo travelers alike.