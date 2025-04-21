Sindh free EV scooty scheme for women – Eligibility criteria, application process

KARACHI – The Sindh Mass Transit Authority has announced the eligibility criteria and application process for Pink EV Scooty scheme for women across the province.

The initiative aims at empowering the women in the province.

Pink EV Scooty Scheme Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must be a permanent resident of Sindh Province.

The applicant must be a student or a working woman.

The applicant must hold a valid driving license (motorbike or car).

The applicant shall not sell or sublet the scooty for a minimum of 7 years.

The applicant selected through the draw will be required to take a skill test for road safety.

Criteria for Distribution

The distribution of EV scooties will be carried out through a transparent balloting process in the presence of print and electronic media.

A committee will be constituted comprising members from the Excise, Transport, Finance departments, and media personnel to ensure transparency of the balloting.

How to Apply for Free Pink Scooty Scheme

Visit official website: [www.smta.gov.pk](http://www.smta.gov.pk)

Click on the “Projects” section.

Click on “EV Scooty Ballot Form – Application Form.”

Fill out the form, attach the required documents, and submit.

