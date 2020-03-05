Meghan Markle all set to make Hollywood comeback at Met Gala
Share
LONDON - Former Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is all set to once again step into Hollywood as she gears up for her first comeback appearance in the fraternity tonight. Invited by Met Gala 2020, alongside Vogue magazine editor Edward Enninful, Meghan will be seen the first time since her departure from the royal family.
“The Met Gala is for the Who’s Who of show business. Naturally, Meghan was one of the first names on the guest list,” a source told Daily Mail. “Meghan is keen to step out occasionally without Harry so that she can establish herself once more in Hollywood,” it added.
Meanwhile, Edward who worked with Meghan on a special Vogue edition last year is also pumped up to attend the event with the former royal.
This year’s Met Gala theme is based on Virginia Woolf’s novel Orlando in which the lead character undergoes a sex change.
- Industrial autoclave seized by India not dual-use item under ...09:42 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
- Pak-Turkish fraternal ties reaffirmed during visit of Pakistan Navy ...09:29 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
- LRBT successfully treats 1,648 patients in single day09:01 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
- PSL 2020 — Match 18: Quetta Gladiators win toss, put Peshawar Zalmi ...08:36 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
- Huawei Y7p with 4,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras goes on ...07:50 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
-
- Dance video of Saba Qamar on Bollywood song Nagin goes viral01:41 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
- No Time to Die :Release delayed due to coronavirus outbreak01:26 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019