Chef Zakir Hussain, pioneer of Pakistani culinary arts, is no more

KARACHI – Pakistani culinary community is in grief as Zakir Hussain, one of household names in cooking world, passed away at age of 58.

The beloved TV star, who gives new trajectory to cooking show, breathed his last on Monday, his family confirmed that he had been battling renal failure and was undergoing regular dialysis treatment.

Zakir earlier went to United States, where he was receiving medical care. His family said doctors declared his condition beyond recovery, prompting his return home a month ago.

The late chef’s funeral prayers will be held today on Tuesday after Asr prayers at Jamia Rashidia in Saudabad, Karachi.

Tributes have poured in from fans, colleagues, and members of the hospitality industry, all remembering Chef Zakir as a pioneer who brought professional cooking to the forefront in Pakistan. His legacy continues to influence kitchens across the country.

Zakir became a household name through his long-standing presence on TV, where he made traditional Pakistani cuisine for millions of viewers. His approachable teaching style and deep culinary knowledge inspired generations of home cooks and professionals alike.