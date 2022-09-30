Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on September 30, 2022
08:44 AM | 30 Sep, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 30, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 226.9 230.15
Euro EUR 217 219.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 242 245
U.A.E Dirham AED 61.5 62.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 60.3 61
Australian Dollar AUD 150.71 151.96
Bahrain Dinar BHD 616.8 621.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 169.56 170.91
China Yuan CNY 32.17 32.42
Danish Krone DKK 30.14 30.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.5 29.85
Indian Rupee INR 2.84 2.92
Japanese Yen JPY 1.2 1.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 746.98 751.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.02 50.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 131.98 133.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.57 21.87
Omani Riyal OMR 601.35 605.85
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.61 64.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 161.12 162.42
Swedish Korona SEK 20.61 20.91
Swiss Franc CHF 237.22 238.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3

