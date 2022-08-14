Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 August 2022
Web Desk
09:00 AM | 14 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 August 2022
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 144,100 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 123,540. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 113,244 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 132,091.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 144,100 PKR 1,691
Karachi PKR 144,100 PKR 1,691
Islamabad PKR 144,100 PKR 1,691
Peshawar PKR 144,100 PKR 1,691
Quetta PKR 144,100 PKR 1,691
Sialkot PKR 144,100 PKR 1,691
Attock PKR 144,100 PKR 1,691
Gujranwala PKR 144,100 PKR 1,691
Jehlum PKR 144,100 PKR 1,691
Multan PKR 144,100 PKR 1,691
Bahawalpur PKR 144,100 PKR 1,691
Gujrat PKR 144,100 PKR 1,691
Nawabshah PKR 144,100 PKR 1,691
Chakwal PKR 144,100 PKR 1,691
Hyderabad PKR 144,100 PKR 1,691
Nowshehra PKR 144,100 PKR 1,691
Sargodha PKR 144,100 PKR 1,691
Faisalabad PKR 144,100 PKR 1,691
Mirpur PKR 144,100 PKR 1,691

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 August 2022
08:17 AM | 13 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 August 2022
08:09 AM | 12 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 August 2022
08:59 AM | 11 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 August 2022
08:36 AM | 10 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 August 2022
08:39 AM | 9 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 August 2022
08:15 AM | 8 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah looks stunning in latest photos
07:15 PM | 13 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr