PAF chief’s historic US visit boosts defence cooperation and strategic ties

RAWALPINDI – In a major step toward bolstering defence cooperation between Pakistan and the United States, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, completed a landmark official visit to the US—the first by a serving Pakistan Air Force (PAF) chief in over a decade, said ISPR.

The high-level engagements marked a significant milestone in military-to-military relations and addressed regional and global security dynamics.

During his visit, the Air Chief held important meetings at the Pentagon with Secretary of the Air Force (International Affairs) Kelli L. Seybolt and U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff General David W. Allvin. Discussions focused on expanding military cooperation, joint training programs, interoperability, and technology exchange.

At the U.S. State Department, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu met with officials from the Bureaus of Political-Military Affairs and South & Central Asian Affairs. The meetings underscored Pakistan’s role in regional stability, commitment to counterterrorism, and its approach to evolving geopolitical challenges.

The Air Chief also visited Capitol Hill, holding talks with U.S. Congressmen including Mike Turner, Rich McCormick, and Bill Huizenga. The meetings highlighted Pakistan’s strategic outlook, regional concerns, and its emphasis on peaceful cooperation.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war on terror, the Air Chief emphasized the country’s evolving security priorities and its aspiration for peace and stability.

The visit laid a solid foundation for enhanced collaboration and deeper institutional ties between the Pakistan and US air forces.