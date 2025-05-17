Chinese J-10C flaunts Indian Kill Marks, honoring Pakistan’s aerial combat victory

By News Desk
2:24 pm | May 17, 2025
Chinese J 10c Flaunts Indian Kill Marks Honoring Pakistans Aerial Combat Victory

ISLAMABAD – In a dramatic escalation of aerial warfare, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down six Indian Air Force (IAF) jets during recent intense clashes, marking a significant shift in the region’s air power dynamics, and now Chinese PLAAF Chengdu J-10C fighter jet was recently seen displaying “kill marks” representing Indian aircraft losses.

As South Asian region saw unprecedented attacks, PAF successfully neutralized Indian prized Rafale jets, Su-30MKI air superiority aircraft, MiG-29 fighter, and an Israeli-made Heron drone.

Pakistani J-10C fighters, equipped with advanced Chinese PL-15 beyond-visual-range missiles, reportedly engaged Indian jets with precision and lethality, underscoring growing effectiveness of Pakistan’s air fleet. The state-of-the-art tech of Chengdu J-10C and unmatched skills of PAF boys played key role in dogfight as Chinese jets passed with flying colors.

Chinese J 10c Flaunts Indian Kill Marks Honoring Pakistans Aerial Combat Victory

As PAF victory added another chapter to modern warfare books, China marks iron-brother Pakistan with display of “kill marks” on its J-10C—symbols traditionally used to denote confirmed enemy kills, advancing close strategic partnership between Beijing and Islamabad.

As Pakistan seeks to expand its fleet of J-10Cs amid ongoing regional tensions, the joint message sent by these markings signals a new chapter in South Asian aerial warfare, where emerging indigenous technologies and alliances are reshaping power equations.

Global spotlight on Chinese Jets as J-10C downs Rafale in Pakistan-India stellar combat

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now