Holiday announced on December 27 in Sindh

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on December 27 to mark the martyrdom anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The Sindh government has issued a notification declaring a public holiday on December 27 (Friday) in observance of the martyrdom anniversary.

The notification states that the public holiday will be observed across the province. Government offices, private institutions, local councils, and provincial government administrative offices will remain closed.

Previously, the Sindh government had requested the federal government for a helicopter for aerial surveillance on the 17th anniversary of the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto.

The Sindh Home Department wrote a letter to the Ministry of Interior, requesting a helicopter to assist with aerial monitoring at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, where main event will be held.

t was December 27, 2007, when Benazir Bhutto was martyred in a terrorist attack when she was preparing to leave Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi after an emotional speech.

Around 20 party workers also lost their lives in the attack on the former premier. While 17 years have passed, the high-profile murder still remains a mystery.