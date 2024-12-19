Karachi’s Rimpa Plaza hit by second fire incident in a month

KARACHI – The famous Rimpa Plaza in the port city of Karachi saw fire incident on Thursday morning, marking the second such incident in less than a month.

Rescue teams from Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) fire brigades rushed to site to extinguish the flames. Fire brigade officials said the fire started on second floor of the multi-storey building while cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Two fire brigades were deployed to control the fire, which was quickly brought under control. Luckily, there was no casualties during the inferno.

This incident follows major fire at same tower on a fortnight back, which lasted for hours. The previous fire severely damaged two floors, partially affected two others, and destroyed several shops, cabins, and warehouses. Despite the extensive damage, there were no reported injuries during that fire either.

In previous incidents, around a dozen people were evacuated during fire that erupted on the fourth floor while personnel of Pak Navy also joined the firefighting mission.

Authorities continue to investigate both incidents to determine the causes and prevent future occurrences.