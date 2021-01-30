Another minor boy spotted driving car on busy road in Sargodha (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Another minor boy was spotting driving his family on a busy road of Sargodha, a city in Punjab province of Pakistan, after an underage driver of Multan took the social media by storm.

The boy, aged 10 to 12, was driving a 658 cc car and it was caught on camera by a person with apparently a concern that these inexperience drivers could cause a major accident.

The concerned citizen shared the video on Twitter, complaining of police inaction against it.

He wrote, “I spotted another young driver on University Road Sargodha. Why police dont take action against child drivers. Its same in every city. He was driving with family”.

@dailypakistangl I spotted another young driver on University Road Sargodha. Why police dont take action against child drivers. Its same in every city. He was driving with family @geonews_english @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL pic.twitter.com/cOiIIxhspm — Akhtar Hussain Javed贾伟德 (@AkhtarHJ) January 30, 2021

Earlier this week, Multan police sprang into action to trace a minor boy who was spotted driving a black Land Cruiser in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The minor boy can be seen driving a Land Cruiser on Bosan Road, Multan’s busiest road. The child was not stopped despite the presence of a number of wardens and police checkpoints along the way.

The underage driver can be seen standing on the floor of the car to reach peddles and to be able to see the road.

On Thursday, police traced the boy, who was identified as six-year-old Fahad. His father, Mazhar Abbas, told police that Fahad had driven away in his absence.

Both were later released after the father of the underage driver submitted a testimony.