Former ISI Chief Lt. Gen (R) Faiz Hameed formally charged with political involvement, misuse of authority

The former Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant General (Retired) Faiz Hameed, has been formally charged in proceedings under a Field General Court Martial, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR disclosed that the charges against Faiz Hameed include involvement in political activities, violations of the Official Secrets Act, compromising national security and interests, misuse of authority and public resources, and causing undue harm to individuals.

The military’s public relations wing further stated that a separate investigation is ongoing regarding Faiz Hameed’s alleged involvement in violent incidents linked to civil unrest, including those that occurred on May 9. The investigation also explores collaboration with and influence from political elements in planning these disturbances.

During the court martial process, all legal rights guaranteed under military law are being provided to Lt. Gen. (R) Faiz Hameed, ensuring due process.

It is pertinent to note that the former ISI chief was taken into military custody on August 12, 2024, marking the initiation of legal proceedings.

The case highlights a high-profile instance of accountability within the military, underscoring the armed forces’ commitment to addressing alleged misconduct at all levels.