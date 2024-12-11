Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Trending in Pakistan: Full list of most Googled Films, TV Shows of 2024

Trending In Pakistan Full List Of Most Googled Films Tv Shows Of 2024

KARACHI – Search Engine Google shared its annual Year in Search report, showing top trends including most famous shows in Pakistan

Interestingly, searches in 2024 were diverse, spanning from Desi dramas to Indian movies. The year 2024 witnessed surge in Indian movies and series in Pakistan, grabbing interest of viewers across the country of 242 million.

Check full list of top movies and dramas that captured attention of viewers in 2024.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

One of most hit dramas of 2024, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, made headlines and even topped Google Searches. The drama shows arrange marriage slowly evolves into a romance. Mustafa, played by Fahad Mustafa, stands out as a vulnerable, morally grounded hero, while Sharjeena, portrayed by Hania Aamir, embodies the ideal modern yet traditional woman.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’s attention to detail and sincere exploration of love made it a cultural phenomenon in South Asian nation.

Trending In Pakistan Full List Of Most Googled Films Tv Shows Of 2024

 

Ishq Murshid

Another hit drama Ishq Murshid was among most Googled dramas as it made fans emotional and heartwarming. The drama blends romance with elements of mysticism.

The chemistry between Bilal and Dure Fishan captivated fans and narrative earned it a prominent place among the top-searched dramas of the year.

Heeramandi

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this period drama set in 1940s Lahore, focusing on courtesans, has captivated audiences with its visuals, music, and historical backdrop.

 

12th Fail

Based on a real-life story, this film about a student’s struggles with academic pressures has resonated deeply with Pakistani students, inspiring conversations on perseverance.Animal: Starring Ranbir Kapoor, this thriller with intense action and emotional depth has generated a lot of hype among Pakistani moviegoers.

Mirzapur Season 3

The third season of this crime drama continues to thrill Pakistani fans with its intense storytelling and gripping characters.

Stree 2

The sequel to the horror-comedy Stree continues to charm viewers with its quirky premise and engaging storyline.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The third installment of this popular horror-comedy series has sparked excitement with fresh twists and humor.

Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan’s film about migration, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, has garnered massive interest due to its relevant storyline and powerful performances.

Bigg Boss 17

The latest season of this reality show continues to capture attention in Pakistan with its drama and celebrity antics in 2024.

 

Google reveals 2024's most searched people in Pakistan

