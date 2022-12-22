Search

How does Ayesha Omar feel about working with Feroze and Mohsin?

Noor Fatima 09:47 PM | 22 Dec, 2022
How does Ayesha Omar feel about working with Feroze and Mohsin?

Lollywood actress Ayesha Omar is one of the highest paid stars, a fashion icon, an accomplished singer, and a brilliant host. The 41-year-old actress has worked with a number of stars who had their own fair share of controversies and gossips during their career. Although Omar is also met with criticism, she doesn't let other actors' personal life affect her professionalism. 

The Habs actress recently made an appearance in Haute Talk with Amna Isani. The ladies talked about Omar's experience working alongside individuals that have been a part of controversies. Omar shared two cents on working with actors Mohsin Abbas Haider, and Feroze Khan.

For starters, Haider and Khan both have been accused of domestic violence by their former partners. Both actors denied the allegations claiming thay they were baseless and fabricated to malign the actors' names.

While discussing how her profession is affected when an actor has to make hard choices, the Bulbulay famed diva said, “When Mohsin Abbas Haider’s thing happened, in fact, I was offered a film with him which I politely declined. I think Mohsin Abbas Haider is an extremely talented actor, we are not taking it away from him." 

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor also shed light on how she felt working with A-list actor, Feroze Khan.

The Ladies Park actor suggested, "Feroze is a great actor. As an actor, working with him is a joy. He’s a very reciprocative on set. People often ask me, ‘how was your experience with him?’ and I tell them it has been marvellous." 

On the work front, Omar has an interesting lineup of films including Dhai Chaal, and Money Back Guarantee.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

