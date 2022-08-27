UK pledges £1.5 million as ‘urgent support’ aid for flood-ravaged Pakistan

ISLAMABAD/LONDON – Britain on Saturday announced that it will provide £1.5 million to Pakistan for relief efforts as record rains, and flash floods have left thousands marooned since mid-June.

A statement issued by the UK government said it will provide urgent support to Pakistan after flooding in the south of the country killed at least 900 people. Extreme monsoon rainfall has affected millions, with at least 700,000 homes destroyed.

It added that the United Nations is carrying out a needs assessment over the weekend, and an appeal is expected to be launched at the start of the coming week.

The United Kingdom, home to a large Pakistani diaspora population, also announced to provide assistance to South Asian nation through international organisations working directly with the victims of the disaster, including the World Bank and the UN.

Pakistan’s climate minister reveals that at least 33 million people have been affected by deadly flooding in the country since mid-June.

Sherry Rehman also highlighted in particular the impact on the south of the country, adding that maximum relief efforts are underway.

Calls for international help after flooding cause humanitarian disaster

On Friday, Prime Minister Sharif briefed international diplomats on the crisis, stating that Pakistan is on the frontline of climate change.

Funding and reconstruction efforts are said to be a huge challenge for one of the most populous country, which is already facing economic crisis.