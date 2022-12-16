Mahira Khan grateful for the experience at the FIFA World Cup
During the FIFA World Cup 2022, the Lollywood diva Mahira Khan donned her sporty hat and took off to support her favourite team in Doha for the FIFA World Cup.
Accompanied by her brother Hissan Khan, the sibling duo rooted for Argentina in blue and white team shirts and posted videos from the stadium, cheering for the team.
Now, the Humsafar star has penned a heartwarming note as she documented her surreal experience and thanked Qatar Airways for the experience.
'Whaattaaaaa trip! Thank you so much @qatarairways @qatarexecutive @hiaqatar for having me. It was an unforgettable experience.. to see my brother’s dream come true, to see Messi live… and to meet some amazing people. Thank you.. ♥️????️⚽️', captioned the Pakistani actor.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, and The Legend of Maula Jatt. The actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Neelofar.
Moreover, Mahira Khan will be starring in an upcoming project named Aaj Rung Hai with actor Humayun Saeed. Nadeem Baig's directorial project has been written by National Award winner writer Zanjabeel Asim.
