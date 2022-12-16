Another Indian actress booked in money laundering case

Web Desk
11:14 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
Another Indian actress booked in money laundering case
Source: Rakul Preet (Instagram)
Share

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India has summoned Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh in a narcotics-related money-laundering case.

This is the second time that the Yariyaan actress has been summoned by the agency in connection with this case.

The agency probed the case involving members of the south film industry, including actors Ravi Teja, Charmee Kaur, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan, Tanish, Nandu, Tarun, and Rana Daggubati.

Singh had been questioned last year along with colleague Rana Daggubati in the five-year-old drugs case.

Along with her, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, who was recently a complainant in the MLA poaching case, has also been called in for questioning in a separate case.

In July 2017, customs officials seized drugs worth INR 30 lakh from musician Calvin Mascarenhas and two others. 

Singh's relates to a seizure of drugs worth INR 3 million by the Telangana Excise and Prohibition Department in 2017. 

Later, the Enforcement Directorate launched an investigation into the money laundering angle in the case.

On the work front, Singh has an interesting lineup of films including Chhatriwali, Meri Patni Ka Remake, Ayalaan, 31 October, and Ladies Night in the pipeline.

Rakul Preet Singh's Pasoori dance video goes viral 10:29 PM | 24 Jun, 2022

The Pasoori fever has refused to go away even four months after release of this Coke Studio number featuring Ali Sethi ...

More From This Category
Mahira Khan grateful for the experience at the ...
11:43 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill reveals why she ran away from home
10:18 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
Meet the world's shortest man
09:49 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
Syrian hairstylist creates Guiness world record ...
10:44 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
India tests night trials of ballistic missile ...
06:30 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
Syra, Shahroz's Babylicious fails to impress ...
06:17 PM | 16 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 15, 2022
08:00 AM | 15 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan grateful for the experience at the FIFA World Cup 
11:43 PM | 16 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr