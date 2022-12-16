Another Indian actress booked in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India has summoned Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh in a narcotics-related money-laundering case.

This is the second time that the Yariyaan actress has been summoned by the agency in connection with this case.

The agency probed the case involving members of the south film industry, including actors Ravi Teja, Charmee Kaur, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan, Tanish, Nandu, Tarun, and Rana Daggubati.

Singh had been questioned last year along with colleague Rana Daggubati in the five-year-old drugs case.

Along with her, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, who was recently a complainant in the MLA poaching case, has also been called in for questioning in a separate case.

In July 2017, customs officials seized drugs worth INR 30 lakh from musician Calvin Mascarenhas and two others.

Singh's relates to a seizure of drugs worth INR 3 million by the Telangana Excise and Prohibition Department in 2017.

Later, the Enforcement Directorate launched an investigation into the money laundering angle in the case.

On the work front, Singh has an interesting lineup of films including Chhatriwali, Meri Patni Ka Remake, Ayalaan, 31 October, and Ladies Night in the pipeline.