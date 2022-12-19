Saheefa Jabbar Khattak is a gym queen in her latest video
Share
Lollywood diva Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media.
The Beti actress is also a gym queen and a fitness enthusiast. No doubt, she is one of the major head-turners when it comes to defining fitness goals.
Having said that, the Teri Meri Kahani actor left the temperature soaring high with her latest Instagram post as the stunner dropped workout glimpses, giving her massive fan following major fitness goals.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Spreading like wildfire, the keyboard warriors took to the comment section to praise the actress's fitness regime.
On the professional front, Khattak was recently seen in Teri Meri Kahani, Bhool, Choti Choti Batain, and Log Kya Kahenge.
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 18, 202208:00 AM | 18 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 17, 202208:00 AM | 17 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 16, 202208:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 02, 202208:04 AM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Mother of Firdous Ashiq Awan passes away in Islamabad06:00 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
-
- Two killed, four injured in North Waziristan suicide attack05:30 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
-
-
-
- Here's all the star players making debut in PSL809:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022