Saheefa Jabbar Khattak is a gym queen in her latest video

Web Desk
05:04 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Lollywood diva Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media.

The Beti actress is also a gym queen and a fitness enthusiast. No doubt, she is one of the major head-turners when it comes to defining fitness goals.

Having said that, the Teri Meri Kahani actor left the temperature soaring high with her latest Instagram post as the stunner dropped workout glimpses, giving her massive fan following major fitness goals.

Spreading like wildfire, the keyboard warriors took to the comment section to praise the actress's fitness regime.

On the professional front, Khattak was recently seen in Teri Meri Kahani, Bhool, Choti Choti Batain, and Log Kya Kahenge.

