'Too young to get married,' Karachi's AC Hazim Bangwar reveals on Fahad Mustafa's show

What's stopping the eccentric fashion icon of a government official from tying the knot?
The 30-year-old Assistant Commissioner (AC) of North Nazimabad in the port city (Karachi), Hazim Bangwar, finally reveals the reason why he hasn't been married yet, or so it seems.
The singer-turned-officer recently made an appearance on Fahad Mustafa's The Fourth Umpire Show to spend quality time with the host and to answer many of the audience's answers, for the most part. During one of the segments, Bangwar was presented with a number of options and had to pick one in order to answer the question. Mustafa asked the uber-cool AC, “How will you turn down a marriage proposal from a female fan?”
The Pul Siraat actor then gave Bangwar three options which were; ‘Main Kisi Aur ko Pasand Karta Hon [I am in love with someone else], ‘Abhi Mere Umar Hi Kya Hai’ [I am too young right now], and ‘Qaum Ki Khidmat K Liye Paida Hua Hon, Shadi Nahi Karunga’ [I am born to serve my nation, I will not get married ever]."
The co-host, Faizan Sheikh, added an additional quip, "Ya Phir Jao Umer Akmal Sy Shadi Karlo’ [Or you could go and marry Umer Akmal]." In response, the AC burst into a fit of laughter. At last, Bangwar went for the middle option (I am too young right now) to reject the proposal. Cackling, Mustafa teased Bangwar by suggesting, “You're age conscious.”
Bangwar shared the fun experience on his official Instagram handle.
Bangwar holds a degree in Fashion Design & Marketing from AIU London and a second LLB degree as well. Bangwar recently qualified for the SPSC Examination and secured the spot as a PMS Officer. He is currently serving as the Assistant Commissioner of Karachi Central.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.31 percent in the inter-bank market on first working day of the week.
During the trading in interbank, the local currency was hovering at 262.01, with an increase of Rs0.81.
Last week, the local currency gained around 2.45 percent against the greenback. The country’s central bank also reported an increase in foreign exchange reserves, which returned to $3.19 billion, after touching critical levels below $3billion.
All eyes are now on the revival of the IMF bailout package which is expected to help the economy of crisis hit Pakistan.
This is an intraday update...
KARACHI – Gold continued its last week’s gaining momentum on Monday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs500 per tola to reach Rs196,500.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs429 to settle at Rs168,467.
On Saturday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs2,800 per tola to close at Rs196,000. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $1 to reach at $1844 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
