'Too young to get married,' Karachi's AC Hazim Bangwar reveals on Fahad Mustafa's show

Noor Fatima 10:29 PM | 20 Feb, 2023
Source: Hazim Bangwar (Instagram)

What's stopping the eccentric fashion icon of a government official from tying the knot?

The 30-year-old Assistant Commissioner (AC) of North Nazimabad in the port city (Karachi), Hazim Bangwar, finally reveals the reason why he hasn't been married yet, or so it seems.

The singer-turned-officer recently made an appearance on Fahad Mustafa's The Fourth Umpire Show to spend quality time with the host and to answer many of the audience's answers, for the most part. During one of the segments, Bangwar was presented with a number of options and had to pick one in order to answer the question. Mustafa asked the uber-cool AC, “How will you turn down a marriage proposal from a female fan?”

The Pul Siraat actor then gave Bangwar three options which were; ‘Main Kisi Aur ko Pasand Karta Hon [I am in love with someone else], ‘Abhi Mere Umar Hi Kya Hai’ [I am too young right now], and ‘Qaum Ki Khidmat K Liye Paida Hua Hon, Shadi Nahi Karunga’ [I am born to serve my nation, I will not get married ever]."

The co-host, Faizan Sheikh, added an additional quip, "Ya Phir Jao Umer Akmal Sy Shadi Karlo’ [Or you could go and marry Umer Akmal]." In response, the AC burst into a fit of laughter. At last, Bangwar went for the middle option (I am too young right now) to reject the proposal. Cackling, Mustafa teased Bangwar by suggesting, “You're age conscious.”

Bangwar shared the fun experience on his official Instagram handle.

Bangwar holds a degree in Fashion Design & Marketing from AIU London and a second LLB degree as well. Bangwar recently qualified for the SPSC Examination and secured the spot as a PMS Officer. He is currently serving as the Assistant Commissioner of Karachi Central. 

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

