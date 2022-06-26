Bollywood actress Mandana Karimi reacts to criticism over viral burqa video
Share
Iranian based Bollywood actress Mandana Karimi reacted to her viral video in burqa which she posted on her Instagram account.
Recently, Mandana shared a video on her Instagram where she could be seen shopping in Istanbul. It was all probably a part of the shoot but the actress was dressed in a burqa. She could be seen dancing in the video and there was a moment, she was happily twerking.
As expected, there was massive backlash over the video and many slammed the Lock Upp actress for allegedly ‘disrespecting’ their religion.
Later, the actress deleted the video from her Insta account.
Now, Mandana Karimi has reacted to the hate. She took to her Instagram story and shared a mirror selfie. The text over it read, “And of course reading comments on my burka reel. DAMN people are crazy, this is a crazy world. I’m done I wanna be a unicorn.”
Amar Khan feels honoured to shoot with this real ... 10:18 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Lollywood diva Amar Khan has been charming her way into the audience's heart by dabbling in versatile roles. Apart from ...
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa dance their heart out on ‘Loota Re’ ...03:00 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Saudi Arabia honours COAS Bajwa with Order of King Abdulaziz01:00 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani film 'Mulaqat' wins awards at Vaughan International Film ...12:12 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Bollywood actress Mandana Karimi reacts to criticism over viral burqa ...11:37 AM | 26 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022