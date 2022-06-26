Bollywood actress Mandana Karimi reacts to criticism over viral burqa video

Iranian based Bollywood actress Mandana Karimi reacted to her viral video in burqa which she posted on her Instagram account.

Recently, Mandana shared a video on her Instagram where she could be seen shopping in Istanbul. It was all probably a part of the shoot but the actress was dressed in a burqa. She could be seen dancing in the video and there was a moment, she was happily twerking.

As expected, there was massive backlash over the video and many slammed the Lock Upp actress for allegedly ‘disrespecting’ their religion.

Later, the actress deleted the video from her Insta account.

Now, Mandana Karimi has reacted to the hate. She took to her Instagram story and shared a mirror selfie. The text over it read, “And of course reading comments on my burka reel. DAMN people are crazy, this is a crazy world. I’m done I wanna be a unicorn.”