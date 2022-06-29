Ayesha Omar turns up the heat with new sizzling photos
Web Desk
06:22 PM | 29 Jun, 2022
Source: Ayesha Omar (Instagram)
Ayesha Omar is always dressed to perfection. From fashion shows to award nights or casual hangouts, she challenges the mundane style and essays her chic outfits with utmost grace.

The Yalghaar star is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills, gorgeous looks, and fashionable wardrobe choices.

This time around, the 40-year-old star took to her Instagram handle and dropped new pictures as she looked drop-dead gorgeous in her glammed up looks. She dazzled in the sparkling gown, leaving fans mesmerised.

"????????Like the legend of the phoenix, All ends with beginnings, What keeps the planet spinning, The force from the beginning. Get lucky.- @daftpunk"

On the work front, Ayesha Omar has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan.

Ayesha Omar and Ahsan Khan's horse riding video ... 06:12 PM | 24 Jun, 2022

Lollywood actors Ayesha Omar and Ahsan Khan are stealing hearts as they are currently busy promoting their upcoming ...

